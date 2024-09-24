NTF sub-committee proposes safety protocols, workload limits and grievance redressal

A National Task Force sub-committee to address the improvement of working conditions for healthcare professionals, formed by the Supreme Court in response to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, concluded its meeting on Monday (September 23. 2024).

Over the course of four meetings, the sub-committee outlined a series of immediate, intermediate, and long-term measures. Among the immediate actions are the organisation of workshops and awareness sessions on the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act). Additionally, the establishment and implementation of a grievance redressal system at government hospitals nationwide was highlighted as a key step, according to Dr. Kiran Madala, general secretary of Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA).

Dr. Kiran, who was invited to participate in three of the four meetings, shared his suggestions with the sub-committee. The final recommendations will be submitted to the central government soon.

Intermediate measures proposed by the subcommittee include regulating duty hours for resident doctors to range between 48 and 74 hours per week and conducting biannual workload audits to assess staffing needs. The long-term measures focus on proactive safety briefings within institutions and increasing recruitment within State health directorates to bolster the workforce, informed members who attended the meeting.

Dr. Kiran also shared his own recommendation to the committee, suggesting that public figures, including politicians, should seek prior approval before visiting government hospitals. “Such politically motivated visits can erode public trust in public healthcare institutions, which is detrimental to the system,” he stated.

