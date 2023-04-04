HamberMenu
NSUI, Youth Congress cordon off SSC Board in paper leak case

Tension prevailed for some time at SSC Board in the city as large number of National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Youth Congress activists held a protest demanding action against those responsible for leak of SSC question paper

April 04, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Students attending the SSC exams at Habsiguda in Hyderabad on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Students attending the SSC exams at Habsiguda in Hyderabad on Monday, April 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Tension prevailed for some time at SSC Board in the city as large number of National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Youth Congress activists held a protest demanding action against those responsible for leak of SSC question paper. The activists raised slogans against the government, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, resulting in police arresting them. Soon after news broke out about the alleged leak of question paper in SSC examinations, activists led by NSUI president Balamuri Venkat and Youth Congress president Shivasena Reddy attacked the office of SSC Board and damaged the board. They also hanged the ‘effigy of the government’ to a tree there and burnt it. Later they were arrested and were shifted to police station.

