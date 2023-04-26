NSUI writes to President Murmu, seeking replacement of TSPSC members

April 26, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - hyderabad

The Telangana Unit of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) has sent a letter to President of India Droupadi Murmu seeking replacement of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) with new members and also a brake on the ongoing recruitment exams despite the paper leaks and loss of confidence in the TSPSC.

The letter written by NSUI State president Venkat Balmoor recalled the paper leaks of recruitment exams conducted by the TSPSC in recent months and the allegations that some ruling party members were involved in the leak episode. He said because of the leaks leading to cancellation of exams and arrest of people working in the TSPSC the Commission had no moral right to conduct the remaining exams.

He said TSPSC Chairman and members should be replaced immediately and the recruitment exams should be conducted under the supervision of a new team. There was a loss of confidence and there won’t be any fair process, and this was the concern of 30 lakh aspirants waiting to take different exams.

Mr. Balmoor claimed that the present members were political appointees with no academic background or credentials to be in such important positions. In accordance with Article 317 of the Constitution immediate action should be taken to restore public confidence in the TSPSC, he urged the President.