NSUI urges BRS, BJP to stop false campaigns on Musi development

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) has urged the Opposition parties, BRS and BJP, to end their false campaigns regarding the Musi River development project.

Speaking at a press meet at Osmania University, TPCC spokesperson and OU scholar Changani Dayakar criticised both parties for exploiting the issue of the polluted Musi River for political gain. He accused the previous BRS government of permitting illegal constructions, further exacerbating pollution in the river. He, however, promised that all necessary steps would be taken to secure the future of the people in the area.

Mr. Dayakar assured that a Congress government led by A. Revanth Reddy would address the concerns of those displaced by the Musi River development project, promising justice and development. NSUI leaders, including Meda Srinu and others, were present at the press meet.

