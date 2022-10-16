NSUI takes up unique campaign in Munugode

Mr. Venkat said about 1,000 NSUI members are now spread out in mandals of Munugode, reaching out to people personally, besides calling everyone.

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 16, 2022 02:50 IST

National Students Union of India activists in Munugode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Touching the feet of the voters and seeking their support to save democracy, the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress party, started a unique campaign in Munugode on Saturday.

The NSUI activists of Telangana led by its president, Venkat Balmoor started this unique campaign in Choutuppal where they first touched the feet of people and explained how Munugode elections are crucial for saving democracy. They explained to voters how the TRS and BJP – both the ruling parties at the State and Centre, are using money to buy votes, mocking democracy.

