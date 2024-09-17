NSUI stages protest against Maharashtra MLA Sanjay Gaikwad’s comments on Rahul Gandhi

Members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), led by State president Yadavalli Venkata Swamy, staged a protest at Liberty Circle here on Monday, condemning the objectionable comments made by Maharashtra Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA Sanjay Gaikwad against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

The protestors burned an effigy in response to Gaikwad’s controversial remarks, where he allegedly offered a reward of ₹11 lakh to anyone who would “chop off” Rahul Gandhi’s tongue.

Gaikwad’s comments were reportedly triggered by Mr. Gandhi’s recent statements during his visit to the United States regarding the issue of reservations. Gaikwad reportedly accused Mr. Gandhi of implying that reservations for Dalit, tribal, and OBC communities should be ended, a claim that Gandhi has since clarified.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Venkata Swamy stated that BJP and its alliance partners, including the Maharashtra Shiv Sena, are distorting Mr. Gandhi’s words to mislead people. He stressed that Mr. Gandhi had already clarified his stance on reservations, but certain leaders, including Mr. Gaikwad, are using inflammatory rhetoric to create confusion. The NSUI members demanded immediate action against Mr. Gaikwad for his provocative comments. The student wing urged authorities to take legal action, condemning such statements as a threat to democratic discourse and public safety.

