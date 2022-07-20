NSUI seeks exam date change, threatens to obstruct Minister’s movement

UPSC exam clashing with Telangana police recruitment test on August 7

National Students Union of India (NSUI) State president B. Venkat has demanded that the dates of recruitment exams be changed within three days, failing which movement of Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy would be obstructed.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Mr. Venkat said the government recruitment examinations are being held on the same day that the Centre is holding some or the other exam, causing aspirants to lose their chance to attend multiple exams.

“There is an UPSC examination on August 7 and a preliminary written test of the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board is also scheduled for the same day. Aspirants are requesting that the date be postponed. Memorandums have been submitted to the Education Minister and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao. We request the State government to postpone the exam scheduled for August 7,” he said.