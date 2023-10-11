NSUI leader, doctors’ body members join BRS

October 11, 2023 08:14 am | Updated 08:14 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Former district president of National Students Union of India (NSUI) Chamala Udaychander Reddy joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) here on Tuesday. He along with his friends and supporters were welcomed into the party by working president K.T. Rama Rao, Minister G. Jagadish Reddy and Alair MLA G. Sunitha Mahender Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rama Rao suggested the new entrants to the party to explain the welfare and development schemes being implemented by the BRS Government. He assured a good position to Mr. Udaychander Reddy in the BRS.

Along with Mr. Udaychander Reddy, president of Telangana Doctors Federation Anvesh, Chamala Bhanuchander Reddy, Bhanu Chander, G. Karunakar, V. Srikanth, K. Naresh Goud, T. Phaninder, K. Narsi Reddy, K. Srihari, Chamala Megha Reddy, Bhagawanth Reddy and others also joined BRS.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.