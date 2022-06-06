NSUI, BJP activists clash at Nampally

Tension prevailed at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State office here on Monday when a group of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) activists engaged in a scuffle with the BJP activists.

A group of NSUI activists led by its State vice-president Adam Srujan Kumar went to the Excise Commissioner’s office located right in front of the BJP office at Nampally to give a representation on the Jubilee Hills gangrape issue. The NSUI activists raised slogans against TRS as well as BJP, particularly MLA M. Raghunandan Rao alleging that the latter had made public visuals of the victim and demanded action against the MLA.

As they waited outside the Excise office and started raising slogans, a group of BJP activists came out of the office and raised counter slogans. The situation ended up in a scuffle between the two sides and the police had to intervene to defuse the situation by sending away the two sides after taking some NSUI activists into custody.

Meanwhile, the police also took into custody State Mahila Congress president Sunitha Rao and others when they were on their way to console the family of another gangrape victim. They were moved to Shahinayathgunj police station. Several Congress leaders including J. Geetha Reddy, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, M. Anjan Kumar Yadav and others condemned the police for taking NSUI, Youth Congress and Mahila Congress activists into custody.

Congress Legislature Party Leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that law and order situation in the State had deteriorated and the incidents of gangrape were an indication.