NSUI asks govt to release the results of student charged with leaking of question paper in SSC exams

What happened to the case on Bandi Sanjay in paper leakage case, NSUI asks

September 08, 2023 11:11 am | Updated 11:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Harish, the student who was charged with leakage of question paper in SSC exams and NSUI state president, Venkat Balmoor at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday. Officials have not yet released his result though the orders debarring him were withdrawn.

National Students Union of India (NSUI) State president, Balmoori Venkat has demanded the government to release the results of Harish, who was accused of leaking the Hindi paper of SSC examinations that later led to the arrest of the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on charges of circulating the leaked paper.

At a press conference here, Mr. Venkat along with the student and his parents, said the student was debarred though he did not commit a mistake, and the entire episode was created to divert the attention from the leakage of question papers in the recruitment exams conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

He wanted to know what happened to the case filed on Mr. Bandi Sanjay and why there was no progress in it, while the BRS government has destroyed the life of the poor and innocent student. He said the government is dilly-dallying on the issue despite the High Court asking the government to release the results.

Due to the support of the Congress and NSUI, officials have now withdrawn the orders debarring the student but the result was withheld deliberately. He appealed to Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy to take an expeditious decision as any delay would impact his future.

