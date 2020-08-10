NSP water schedule released

Water to be released in seven wetting phases

The total 6.25 lakh acre ayacut under the Nagarjunasagar project left bank canal, spread in undivided Nalgonda and Khammam districts, will be irrigated with 50 tmc ft water following an on-and-off method, officials of NSP said on Monday.

The water release for vaanakalam operations that started on August 7, following Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s instructions, would continue till November 28.

As per the schedule, the release will be done in seven wetting phases. The first one will be for a continuous 24 days to facilitate sowing and initial operations, and the remaining will follow a nine-day on and six-day off method.