NSP, Musi ayacut to get water from today

NALGONDA

14 December 2020 20:47 IST

Water to be released for119 days till April 13

Irrigation officials in Nalgonda have announced the water release schedule to enable ayacut farmers to plan rabi season works.

Both, Nagarjunasagar and Musi projects will start with the release of water for the first wetting period of 30 and 25 days respectively, on Tuesday.

As in the past, officials would follow the on and off method of water release, and the schedule is up to April 13, a total of 119 days.

Advertising

Advertising

For Nagarjunasagar ayacut of 6.30 lakh acres in two zones, about 55 tmc ft was estimated as the water requirement, and for Musi ayacut of 30,000 acres, schedule was drawn to discharge 3.475 tmcft water.