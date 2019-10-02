NRSC scientist found dead at his flat

A scientist with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Indian Space Research organisation (ISRO), S Suresh Kumar (56), was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his flat in Ameerpet on Tuesday afternoon. Police found three injuries on the back of his head.

Mr Kumar who works in NRSC’s photo section is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son. His wife, Indira, a bank employee stays in Chennai along with the daughter and his son is in the US. Mr Kumar was staying alone in the apartment on Dharam Karam Road.

On Monday, he returned to the flat at around 5.30 p.m and his neighbours saw him fully drenched in the rain. However, he did not turn up for work on Tuesday.

Police said that his colleagues who tried to contact him over mobile phone found it switched off on Tuesday morning. His relatives who stay in the same apartment complex on finding the flat locked from outside informed his wife who rushed to Hyderabad. Police who broke open the door, found Kumar lying in pool of blood in the hall. “There were three injuries on the back of his head,” said S Murali Krishna, SR Nagar police inspector. There were no CCTV cameras at the old apartment and no valuables were missing from the flat.