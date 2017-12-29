Telangana

NRIs donate books to 30 schools

The District NRI Foundation has donated books valued at ₹3 lakh to 30 government schools in the district to promote reading habit among schoolchildren and enrich their knowledge base. The members of the DNF handed over books to the staff of the schools at a function here on Thursday. The books are on on science, technology, culture and literature besides short stories highlighting moral values. The District Educational Officer D. Vasanthi, the DNF Trustee and the District Juvenile Justice Board member V. Narendra Swaroop, parents of several NRIs and others were present.

