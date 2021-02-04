NRI who abandoned wife brought back, arrested

NALGONDA

His employer in Australia terminated his service and sent him back

A Non-Resident Indian working in a software firm in Australia was brought back to India following official correspondence and was arrested by Nalgonda police on Thursday, for allegedly abandoning his wife in Nakrekal in the district.

The Nalgonda women police station officials had written to the Australian High Commission in India and the employer of accused Mandugula Suresh, prompting them for action.

According to the complainant from Nakrekal, her marriage with Suresh, a resident of Hyderabad, was performed in the presence of family and friends in 2019. Within a week after the marriage vows, he had left for Australia without information and since then he had not responded to any communication, the complainant noted.

Later, during the course of the stay at her maternal house, the victim alleged that her in-laws also kept her in the dark and harassed her physically and mentally for additional dowry.

With the Nalgonda police’s intervention, services of Mr. Suresh was terminated by his employer and the High Commission directed his return travel to India. On Thursday, police officers from Nalgonda women police station took his custody from authorities at the Delhi Airport.

Inspector Rajasekhar Goud, who led the correspondence, said women should not suffer in silence, but report such incidents of harassment. He said the man was booked for cheating and for subjecting the woman to cruelty.