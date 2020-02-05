NRI teen sponsors snacks for govt. school students in Khammam

Setting an example, a handful of proactive elected representatives of the local bodies in Kalluru mandal are playing a catalyst role in encouraging philanthropists and NRIs to sponsor evening snacks for SSC students of State-run schools attending special classes for the upcoming SSC exams.

The school education department has laid renewed focus on the ongoing special classes to achieve cent percent results in the exams scheduled to be held from March 19 to April 6.

The district secured a pass percentage of 92.45 in SSC exams last year.

A host of donors, including a few NRIs, have donated money in various mandals to provide evening snacks to the SSC students to boost their energy levels and enable them to prepare well for the exams. The voluntary efforts assumed significance in the backdrop of absence of fund allocation by the government for provision of evening snacks.

Katta Anjali from Kalluru, who is presently studying tenth grade in the US, donated her accumulated pocket money of ₹1.63 lakh for the purpose in her native mandal after being apprised of the inability of poor parents to afford evening snacks, by Kalluru ZPTC member Katta Ajay, a close relative of hers, sources said. The money was handed over to District Educational Officer P. Madan Mohan in the presence of Sattupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah last week.

Several donors also mobilised ₹7.5 lakh through voluntary contributions in all five mandals, including Kalluru, in Sattupalli constituency, said Mr Madan Mohan.

Many others have come forward to support the cause of SSC students in Khammam and other divisions. The special classes will be held daily from 4.30 p.m. to 5.45 p.m. till the SSC exams, the DEO added.

“We have been providing evening snacks such as lemon rice and tomato bhaat to as many as 75 SSC students in our school for the past 50 days,” said G. Rajasekhar, headmaster of the Zilla Parishad High School at Tanikella in Konijerla mandal.

Teachers and some parents have also become active partners in this initiative.

“It is imperative to serve evening snacks to SSC students, who stay back in the school after the regular classes, to overcome tiredness and focus on studies,” said Telangana State Untied Teachers’ Federation district president G.V. Nagamalleswara Rao, adding that the government should earmark separate funds to provide nutrient-rich evening snacks to the students in all State-run schools.