Connecting with the roots of her parents, a U.S.-born student donated ₹1.65 lakh to an orphanage in Karimnagar town. Harini Lakkakula, a student of Novi High School, Novi, Michigan, the U.S., raised ₹1.65 lakh from NRIs and her friends in the U.S. as a part of her project on philanthropy. She donated the amount to Bala Gokulam, an orphanage, said Rammohan, who coordinates Bala Gokulam’s works. Harini’s father Lakkakula Vinay Kumar is a native of Karimnagar and is settled in the U.S.

