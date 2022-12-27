ADVERTISEMENT

NRI donates land to government school

December 27, 2022 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Taking cue from Minister for Information Technology K. T. Rama Rao, one Isampally Ramesh Babu, an NRI from Hamliwada at Mancherial and presently staying at London, has donated eight guntas of land to the government school.

Mr. Ramesh Babu along with State Film, TV and Theater Development Corporation chairman Anil met Minister at Pragathi Bhavan and handed over the papers. He said that the government has been developing schools on par with corporate schools under Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme.

Mr. Rama Rao appreciated Mr. Ramesh for his initiative.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US