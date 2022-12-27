HamberMenu
NRI donates land to government school

December 27, 2022 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Taking cue from Minister for Information Technology K. T. Rama Rao, one Isampally Ramesh Babu, an NRI from Hamliwada at Mancherial and presently staying at London, has donated eight guntas of land to the government school.

Mr. Ramesh Babu along with State Film, TV and Theater Development Corporation chairman Anil met Minister at Pragathi Bhavan and handed over the papers. He said that the government has been developing schools on par with corporate schools under Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme.

Mr. Rama Rao appreciated Mr. Ramesh for his initiative.

