NREGS is the Akshay Patra gifted by Sonia to people: Jagga Reddy

April 27, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TPCC working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy has slammed both BJP-led Central government for weakening the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS), initiated during the UPA government under Sonia Gandhi’s leadership. He drew parallels between the NREGS and the legendary ‘Akshaya Patra’ that feeds people continually.

Speaking at a press conference held at Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday, Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed an indifferent attitude towards the NREGS despite its significance in empowering the marginalised sections of society. He also criticised Mr. Modi for what he alleged was neglect of senior party members like LK Advani. Mr. Reddy flayed BJP’s State unit president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy adding that he merely recites scripts provided by Sangah Pracharak at the office.

In response to comments made by BRS leader and MLA K. T. Rama Rao, the Congress senior leader said that both KTR and his father KCR were expressing frustration due to dwindling influence over party members.