NRAI conclave in Hyderabad on Sept. 13

Restaurant industry employs over 73 lakh people

Restaurant industry employs over 73 lakh people

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) Hyderabad chapter, is hosting the largest conclave of the Indian Restaurant Industry, Indian Restaurant Conclave 2022 (TIRC) on September 13 at HICC.

Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao will inaugurate the conclave that will see over a thousand delegates including all the stake holders of the restaurant industry, prominent restaurateurs of India, foreign delegates, investors will participate.

The NRAI represents over 5 lakh restaurants, QSRs, bars, cloud kitchens, and catering pan India. With an estimated annual turnover of ₹4,23,865 crore, the industry employs over 73 lakh people, making it the 3rd largest employer sector in the country, according to Shankar Krishnamurthy, chapter head, NRAI Hyderabad.