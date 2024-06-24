GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NPDCL to introduce new tech for real-time monitoring of supply issues

Published - June 24, 2024 07:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chandra Shekar B 6746
New equipment installed in a sub-station in TGNPDCL limits to monitor supply issues.

New equipment installed in a sub-station in TGNPDCL limits to monitor supply issues.

The Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TGNPDCL) has introduced a new technology for implementing real-time monitoring and controlling all 33/11 KV sub-stations and 33 KV and 11KV feeders.

According to the officials of the power utility, the new technology would allow the company to monitor complete loads, power factor, details of tripping, breakdowns and line clearances (LC) at sub-stations. To begin with, sub-stations at Chinna Pendyal and Nidigonda were identified for implementing the new scheme.

Officials stated that work was assigned to two companies with July 5 set as the target for completion. Tenders would be invited based on the information provided by them. The new technology was expected to transform the sub-stations into unmanned facilities.

The management has appointed a technical team to study the new approach and it consists of in-charge Director V. Mohan Rao, General Managers G. Srinivas (IT), and K. Gautam Reddy (Operations), Divisional Engineers (IT) K. Anil Kumar and Assistant DE (SCADA) Srikanth. They visited Tata Power Western in Odisha Distribution Ltd on June 11 and 12 to study the methodologies being followed there.

The study includes rapid response to resolve issues there by reducing downtime and providing better quality supply to consumers, for minimising interruption time, improved supply and monitoring, enhanced supply and monitoring resulting in extended equipment lifespan, study of sub-station automation technologies, feasibility of upgrading rural digital sub-stations, minimising interruptions in power supply to ensure continuous power delivery and others.

Telangana / Hyderabad / electricity production and distribution / technology (general) / power (infrastructure)

