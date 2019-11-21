NPA director posted as DGP Odisha

The Government of Odisha has appointed the director of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), Abhay, as the State’s new Director General of Police (DGP).

A 1986-batch IPS officer of Odisha Cadre, Mr. Abhay, who is currently on Central deputation, assumed charge as the head of the premier police training school in July this year.

However, the Ministry of Home Affairs has not yet relieved Mr. Abhay from Central deputation. “Though the Union Public Service Commission has approved his name as head of police force for Odisha, the orders are awaited from the Ministry. He will be relieved in a couple of days and assume his new office,” sources at NPA said told The Hindu. Mr. Abhay said that he was honoured by the appointment as DGP and looking forward to serve the people of Odisha to the best of his capacity.

The current DGP of Odisha, Bijay Kumar Sharma, has been transferred and appointed as an Officer on Special Duty to Home Department after the government came across alleged irregularities in the allotment of fire safety certificates to industries in the State during his incumbency as the Director General of Fire Services.

Prior to his appointment at NPA, Mr. Abhay was posted as Director General of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and also served the Commonwealth Fund for Technical Cooperation on international deputation.

During his seven-year tenure in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), apart from heading the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch in Odisha, he was the Deputy Inspector General, Bank Frauds and Security Cell in New Delhi.

The officer was also posted as Director of CBI Academy. Before that, he was Additional Director General (Training) in the CRPF.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry is yet to appoint a new director for the NPA.