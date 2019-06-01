Now use your T Wallet to pay FPS dealers

T Wallet, the official digital wallet of Telangana government, can now be used to make payments for commodities purchased in fair price shops under the Public Distribution System and also load money into it at the FPS.

The T Wallet has been integrated with Civil Supplies PDS ePOS devices and the pilot was run successfully in Ranga Reddy district. It will be rolled out to the network of 17,000 fair price shops in all districts within a month, Commissioner Civil Supplies Akun Sabbarwal said here on Saturday.

Principal Secretary (IT and C) Jayesh Ranjan who launched the poster of T Wallet integration with Civil Supplies Corporation congratulated the IT Department, commissioners of Civil Supplies and Mee Seva.

Further integration

Now the T Wallet holders can load cash into wallet accounts at the ration shops in addition to the 4,500 Mee Seva centres. The integration of T Wallet with Civil Supplies would bring accessibility of digital transactions to citizens in remote and rural villages too, he said. There would be further integration of the Wallet with other government departments in the coming days.

While no transaction charges would be levied on government bill payments, nominal charges were being collected for payments to private entities like mobile recharge, DTH, Internet bill payments, mobile phone bill payments, private bus tickets and flight tickets.

Cash withdrawal

RBI which has been monitoring the functioning of T Wallet gave its pilot approval to allow withdrawal of cash from wallet account at Mee Seva centres after the individual’s Aadhaar number was authenticated.

The State government also gave approval to transfer scholarship amounts to students in Nizamabad and four more districts to make it a ‘bi-directional’ Wallet. The Social Welfare Department requested for rolling out the scholarship transfer facility to students in all the districts.

Mr. Jayesh Ranjan expressed happiness that there were 5.5 lakh T Wallet subscribers in the State and with ₹2,000 crore worth transactions, it was in the fifth position in the country after PaytM, GooglePay and other mobile payment Apps. T Wallet however is confined only to citizens of Telangana while other Apps have pan India presence.

Commissioner, Mee Seva and Electronic Service Delivery, G.T.Venkateswara Rao said that since the launch of the Wallet two years ago in 2017, several services were integrated with it like to make payments for electricity, water bills, property tax and traffic challans, booking TSRTC bus tickets, services related to Labour Department like new shop registration and Vijaya Dairy Vendor payments, among others.