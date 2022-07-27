Now, TSRTC bus-tracking only a click away

Passengers travelling by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) special buses can now monitor the bus movement. The transport juggernaut has launched TSRTC Bus Tracking app, which aims to provide accurate information to passengers about the bus’ estimated time of arrival.

TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and managing director V.C. Sajjanr on Tuesday said the app is available on Play Store on Android devices for download. It will also allow passengers to use emergency services such as women’s helpline, report breakdowns and accidents.

While tracking of as many as 4,170 special type buses has been agreed upon, 140 buses, of which 40 are Pushpak buses travelling to and from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, will be part of the pilot project. The remaining buses are those that travel long distances to destinations such as Srisailam, Vijayawada, Eluru and Bengaluru, among others. Reservation services and city buses would also be a part of the bus tracking project.