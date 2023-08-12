Now, trees can make their voices heard

August 12, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A sensor developed by a Hyderabad-based company is lending voice to at least a thousand trees dispersed across several locations in and outside the State, and protecting them from being hacked.

Now, the Forest department is experimenting with it in the Botanical Garden at Kothaguda to protect trees of high economic value, including sandalwood and red sanders.

The CB IoT Technologies Private Limited developed an ‘E-Protection’ solution, which is being tried with 50 trees of the aforesaid species at the park managed by the Telangana State Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC).

To set off an alarm

“There have been several instances where sandalwood trees were hacked and taken away from public parks, national parks and zoo. This device, tied to a tree, will set off an alarm if anybody tries to axe it and also send alerts to the mobile phones of the officials concerned,” informed vice-chairman and managing director of TSFDC G. Chandrashekhar Reddy.

Besides, the device will send daily status updates about the tree, Mr. Reddy said.

Resembling an oversized watch, the device is tied to either the trunk or a branch of the tree, from where it will communicate with the gateway device fixed at an elevation within a kilometre radius. From there, communication is established with a server in the control room, for sending and receiving alerts.

“The actual sensor is a small micro controller chip, powered by a 3.6 volts Lithium-ion battery that will last three years. The chip is encapsulated in IP65-rated casing, which will protect it from dust and rain. It will be fixed to the tree at 10 feet height using an elastic strap also rated IP65,” explained Chief Executive Officer of the company Satyanarayana Choppadhandi, who got the idea when he was approached by The Institute of Wood Science & Technology, Bengaluru, a few years ago.

Alerts sent by the sensors are categorised into three types, minor, major and critical. Minor alerts are ignored, as they are construed to be innocuous. Major alerts are set off when someone tries to hack the tree, and critical alerts are when the tree is completely felled. In case of major alerts, an industrial hooter and flash lights installed within the periphery will go off, forcing the offender to abort the operation. Alerts will also be sent to the mobile phones of the officials/staff concerned.

“The system will identify certain simulated patterns and act accordingly. Monkeys jumping on the tree, or a buffalo rubbing against it will not set off the alarm,” Mr. Chandrashekhar Reddy said.

Special app

Attempts to remove the device will be identified too. The trees can also mark attendance every day through the system. A special mobile app has been designed to identify each tree with the help of GPS coordinates, species, age and girth, and a route map to reach the tree as early as possible.

“As the system is mostly in sleep mode unless for major alerts, daily attendance is the only way to ensure the sensors are working. So, it has been programmed to wake up and send signals daily at midnight. It will also convey the battery percentage of each device,” Mr. Satyanarayana said.

He is also working with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Hyderabad, and its subsidiaries such as Indian Institute of Horticultural Research, Bengaluru, National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources, New Delhi, and Central Agroforestry Research Institute, Jhansi, and installed the device to about 1,000 trees so far.

