Now, pedestrians can operate traffic signals

July 01, 2022 21:47 IST

GHMC installs pelican signals at 68 junctions in city

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has provided pelican signals at 68 traffic lights for safe road crossing by pedestrians, the municipal authorities said in a statement.

The signals can be manually operated by pedestrians, and will give a window of 15 seconds for one to cross the road safely by turning the vehicular signal red.

Priority is being given to install the pelican signals at schools, colleges, hospitals and busy junctions, the note said.

All the pedestrians need to do is press a button for turning the signal on.

The GHMC has proposed a total 94 such signals, of which 68 have been installed so far. The remaining will be installed as soon as the proposals are received from the traffic police, according to the statement.