Now, GITAM comes up with hand sanitiser

To check the spread of COVID-19 and to maintain general cleanliness and hygiene, the GITAM School of Pharmacy in Hyderabad has made a hand sanitiser.
A team of experts comprising professor G. Shiva Kumar, principal of GITAM School of Pharmacy Rakesh Barik and assistant professor Sinoy Sugunan, made the hand sanitiser at the School laboratory.
The product has Isopropyl alcohol (70%), glycerin (3%) and orange oil (2%) and will be kept at strategic locations on the university campus for use by students, faculty and non teaching staff.
