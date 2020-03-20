Telangana

Now, GITAM comes up with hand sanitiser

To check the spread of COVID-19 and to maintain general cleanliness and hygiene, the GITAM School of Pharmacy in Hyderabad has made a hand sanitiser.

A team of experts comprising professor G. Shiva Kumar, principal of GITAM School of Pharmacy Rakesh Barik and assistant professor Sinoy Sugunan, made the hand sanitiser at the School laboratory.

The product has Isopropyl alcohol (70%), glycerin (3%) and orange oil (2%) and will be kept at strategic locations on the university campus for use by students, faculty and non teaching staff.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 20, 2020 12:47:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/now-gitam-comes-up-with-hand-sanitiser/article31112143.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY