Now, focus on digital survey of land

‘Cooperate with officials involved in the exercise’

After the launch of Dharani, the portal of integrated land record management system, the State government has now set its eyes on starting survey of entire land across the State.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao asserted that every inch of land would be measured and boundaries would be fixed to avoid land-related disputes once and for all. Orders for the conduct of the digital survey would be issued within a few days and the work would be taken up at the earliest.

The government had decided to give latitudinal and longitudinal coordinates to the entire land in the process. “Giving geo-coordinates will make land records 100 per cent tamper proof,” he said. The Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting after formally launching Dharani portal at this village, about 50 km from the State Capital.

The survey was aimed at ensuring that issues pertaining to forest, podu and wakf lands were settled once the boundaries of the properties were demarcated. The government was committed to protect these lands and at the same time, ensure that interests of the land owners were protected. He exhorted the people to cooperate with the officials who would be deployed on survey work so that the State could become role model for the country. Elected representatives at mandal and district levels should form teams to assist the surveying teams in effectively completing the process.

‘States enquiring’

The Chief Minister elaborated on the more than three-year exercise that went into preparing Dharani portal, considered one of its kind in the country, and said officials concerned were initially sceptical about operationalisation of the new system. But, the portal was prepared so effectively that registration and mutation of the documents would done on the same day and there would be real time updation of data online.

“Several Chief Ministers called me to know about the new reform and expressed doubts over the efficacy of the portal. The new portal is sure to usher in revolution in the country and mount pressure on other States to follow suit. But the portal cannot be emulated so easily as it has been designed in a fool proof manner in exercise spanning more than three years,” he asserted.

Explaining the efforts that went into the design and preparation of Dharani portal, he said the government had decided to leverage the advantage of information technology in providing transparent services to the people and Dharani was accordingly launched. “A Chief Minister who spoke a lot about IT in the past never conceived such measures. It is our government and conceptualised and brought IT intervention in land administration,” he said.

‘Hide’ option

When reporters asked him about the reluctance of owners of non-agricultural properties to share details during an informal chat, he said the government would give a “hide” option to them. Accordingly, property owners who give their details should select the ‘hide’ option in the column provided so that details of their properties would not be displayed for others. “Entering the details into Dharani is must. But owners will be given an option if they want the information to be kept confidential,” he said.

To another question, he said the government had not effected any changes in the registration values and old rates would continue. The government rates pertaining to lands survey number wise could be accessed online through Dharani portal for those interested in buying lands.

The Chief Minister cautioned people against vested interests who would try to create obstructions in the implementation of Dharani and other reforms that were aimed at protecting their interests. Dharani, being a new system, could face minor irritants technically in the initial stages, but people should not get influenced by any adverse propaganda. “Teams have been set up at different levels to address technical issues. One should not be unduly worried if there is delay in registration process,” he said.