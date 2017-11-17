Now drone camera checks illegal sand mining

Buoyed by the successful drive against the open consumption of liquor by using drone cameras in the district, the Karimnagar district police are now using them to check illegal sand mining operations and transportation.

Following credible information about the illegal sand mining operations in Khajipur and Elgandal villages, the Karimnagar police pressed into service the aerial patrol from morning to afternoon by using the drone camera to identify the sand dumps. During the aerial survey, the police identified seven sand dumps, which were covered with hay in various locations.

The police raided the spots under the leadership of Karimnagar Rural ACP T. Usharani, Inspector Sashidhar Reddy, Kothapalli SI Ramesh along with huge contingent of police personnel and shifted over 70 truck loads of sand and handed them over to the Mines and Geology Department.

Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy said they would continue to use drone camera policing to check illegal sand mining and transportation activities.

Warning the illegal sand miners of stringent action, the Commissioner of Police said said that they would confiscate the vehicle transporting sand illegally and impose heavy penalty. He also reiterated that they would continue their drone camera patrolling to check other illegal activities in the district.