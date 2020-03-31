Now call mobile rythu bazaar to your area

In yet another measure to help people remain in their home or in their residential complexes during the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the State government has arranged mobile Rythu Bazars on call facility to residential colonies, apartments and apartment complexes.

Such residents could call on mobile number 7330733212 to register their locality or apartment name for the arrival of mobile Rythu Bazaar, Minister for Agriculture and Marketing S. Niranjan Reddy stated here on Tuesday. Besides, the youth willing to run mobile Rythu Bazaars could also call on the mobile number to take up the business.

The objective of all such measures was to ensure availability of vegetables to people near their homes so that they were not made to venture out to buy the essential farm produce. The government was trying to cover as many areas as possible with mobile Rythu Bazaars to provide vegetables at reasonable prices to people.

Shifting of markets

All vegetable markets in the State which are currently located in congested placed were being located to sites where traders could sell the agricultural produce (vegetables and fruits) by setting up their shops within a safe distance from one another so that consumers could move safely and purchase their needs, the Minister stated.

He went round the Saroornagar Stadium on Tuesday to oversee the arrangements being made to shift the L.B. Nagar vegetable market to the stadium to minimise and prevent the spread of coronavirus. Suggesting the people to maintain social distance, the idea with which the vegetable markets were being relocated to spacious sites from the congested once, the Minister said the purpose of the exercise would get defeated if the people leave the caution to winds.