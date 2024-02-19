GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Now, an AI Telugu voice assistant to speak like humans

February 19, 2024 03:35 am | Updated 03:35 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

A Telugu voice assistant to train computers and phones to speak like humans in that language is being developed by an organisation called Swecha.

Named ‘Swecha Gonthuka’, the developers are in the process of collecting Telugu voice samples to amass 10,000 hours of voice data by the end of February.

As part of this unique initiative, the AI for Telugu concert was held where singer and composer Ram Miriyala donated his voice sample. He said, “It was a special experience, the voice you all gave means a lot for AI.”

“An AI for Telugu concert is hosted to encourage public participation and capture the essence of local dialects. The idea was to ask people to participate, simply donate their voice, or even better, as a family, by recording 50 Telugu sentences. This will aid in building a dataset that will power the next generation of AI in Telugu. The results will be showcased at the Swecha AI Conference in March,” says Kiranchandra of Swecha Foundation.

Swecha Telangana aims to provide global software solutions to locals with the free software development model. It has already created AI Chandamama Kathalu engaging over 8,000 participants.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.