Now, all event-related permissions to be granted online in Cyberabad

Citizens in the Cyberabad Commissionerate will now be able to get approvals for events online. Amid the surge in permissions for events, the Cyberabad Commissionerate launched ‘Cyberabad Police Permission Management System (CPPMS)’, a web portal for digitising police services and improving the efficiency of permission approvals.

The platform was launched in partnership with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and replaces the manual process of approvals for all kind of events, including marathons, walks, blasting and gradually use of loudspeaker and mics, significantly reducing delays.

“Till now, citizens had to reach out to various authorities to get permissions for different events. Through this platform, all event-related permissions can be applied through a single online portal, eliminating the need to approach multiple offices,” Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty said.

In the first phase, permissions for commercial or ticketed events and controlled blasting have been included from October 11, while permissions for other events will be included in the portal within the next three months.

Explaining the process, the official said, citizens can apply for permission online 7-10 days in advance. The request will then be transferred to the concerned department responsible for inspection and issuing any licence. Applicants can track the status of their applications in real-time and will be intimated once the approval is granted by the authorities.

In case of delays, applications are automatically forwarded to higher officials, ensuring there are no unnecessary holdups, the official added.

Interestingly, the portal will provide information, including past events and venue capacities among others, to make event planning more efficient. Users will also be able to verify if venues have necessary permissions such as fire safety, ambulance services and CCTV cameras.

In addition to smooth permission approval, the platform will also ensure violations at ticketed or non-ticketed events can be reported and necessary action is taken.

In order to make online ticket selling platforms accountable, the police will also record discrepancies between the number of permitted tickets and the actual number released through the platform.

