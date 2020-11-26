Now, a walking track along NSP canal

KMC initiates green action plan under the Pattana Pragathi scheme

Nearly a 4-km stretch along the Nagarjunasagar Project (NSP) canal criss-crossing several residential colonies in the city is being transformed into a vast green space by laying fencing and walking track on the periphery of the main irrigation canal, the lifeline of farmers in the district.

The Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) has initiated the green action plan under the Pattana Pragathi scheme at an estimated cost of ₹4 crore to develop the entire stretch along the NSP canal into a vast lung space within the KMC limits.

Designed on the lines of a river front project, the civic body’s grand plan envisages installation of fence, construction of walking paths and open gyms on the perimeter of the irrigation canal that runs along several residential colonies including Prashanthnagar, Venugopalnagar and Ramanagutta in a phased manner.

Work on the first phase of the green project is nearing completion and preparations are in full swing to throw open the facility for public on December 2 during Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s scheduled visit to the city, KMC sources said.

The green action plan would help in curbing dumping of garbage, preventing encroachments and drowning incidents besides providing a vast lung space for local residents, said Khammam Municipal Commissioner Anuraag Jayanti.

Fencing has been installed along the stretch of the NSP canal between Ramanagutta and Tekulapalli locality in the KMC limits, he told The Hindu.

The vast green space will serve as a perfect workout spot and a recreational centre for denizens of various residential colonies in the city, he added.