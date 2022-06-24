Now, a drone that can carry humans

IIT-H to test drone on July 4

Indian Institute of Technology - Hyderabad (IIT-H) is going to test a drone that can carry humans in auto pilot mode.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating an exhibition on ‘World of PAVs’ at the campus at Kandi in Sangareddy district on Friday, IIT-H director B.S. Murty said that they would be testing the unmanned vehicle on July 4 in the presence of Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh.

A self-driven electric cycle will also be inaugurated by the Institute shortly. One can book this cycle that can come to a person on its own. The customer can leave it after reaching the destination as it will return to the booking office in auto pilot mode.

Models of Personal Aerial Vehicles (PAV) were exhibited by the design department at the expo.