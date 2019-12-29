Novel campaign to check plastic menace in Khammam

Catalysing collective action to battle plastic pollution, the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) organised a novel campaign by giving saplings, cloth bags and food coupons in exchange of plastic waste here on Saturday.

The Pavilion Grounds in the heart of the town served as a perfect platform for the novel programme organised by the KMC as part of its ambitious ‘Mission plastic-free Khammam’ campaign. The event saw enthusiastic participation from denizens, mainly women from various divisions of the KMC.

Pepping up the anti-plastic awareness campaign, Collector R.V. Karnan inaugurated the novel programme and presented the eco-friendly cloth bags and saplings to the participants spreading a green message.

The organisers handed over a cloth bag as well as a sapling for 1 kg plastic waste and a cloth bag as well as a food coupon for 3 kg plastic trash during the day-long event titled ‘plastic exchange programme’.

Assistant Collector (Training) Adarsh Surabhi, Khammam Municipal Commissioner Anuraag Jayanti, and others were present. The organisers have made arrangements to shift the plastic waste collected during the programme to plastic waste recycling units near Hyderabad.