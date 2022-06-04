Notification to recruit nearly 1,000 govt. doctors soon: Harish Rao

Health Minister Harish Rao gave some clarity on notification for government doctor posts on Saturday.

“A notification to recruit nearly 1,000 doctors will be issued soon, i.e. in one month. The doctors will be posted to Palle Dawakhanas, Basti Dawakhanas, and Primary Health Centres (PHC),” said Mr. Rao at the graduation ceremony held at Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad.

Urging graduates to work in PHCs, Palle Dawakhanas, and Basti Dawakhanas, he said that those who will work in such health facilities, will get 30% reservation in PG seats at government and private medical colleges. “Nearly 200 PHC doctors have secured admissions this year,” he said.

He added that the number of PG seats in government sector has been increased from 570 in 2014 to 1,212 this academic year. Around 200 more seats would be added and more medical colleges would come up.

A total of 700 MBBS seats have been increased to 2,840 from this academic year. He also said that students need not travel to countries like Ukraine or Russia to pursue education, as there were ample opportunities in Telangana itself.

The young doctors were urged to speak to patients softly and with affection that helps in curing half of the disease.