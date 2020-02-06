Telangana

Notification issued for Jogipet revenue division

To include villages in Andol, Pulkal, Vatpally and Chowtakur mandals

The District Collector has issued the gazette notification for the formation Jogipet Revenue Division and called for objections from the public in this regard. The notification was issued dated February 1 and is being exhibited in panchayat offices. The revenue division would be formed with villages spread in four mandals — Andol, Pulkal, Vatpally and Chowtakur (newly proposed mandal). General public have been requested to submit objections in writing within 30 days from the date of issuing notification.

