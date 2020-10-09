Notification issued for Dubbak bypoll

SIDDIPET

09 October 2020 23:45 IST

Notification for the conduct of by-election for Dubbak Assembly seat was issued by Returning Officer B Chennaiah on Friday. The last date for submitting nominations is October 16. Scrutiny of nominations will be on October 17. Withdrawal of nominations will be on October 19. The election will be held on November 3.

Meanwhile, six independents Burra Ravitheja, Revu Chinna Dhanaraju, Srikanth Siliveru, Mother Naresh, Meesala Raja Sagar and Kota Shyam Kumar, filed nominations on the first day.

