Telangana

Notification issued for Dubbak bypoll

Notification for the conduct of by-election for Dubbak Assembly seat was issued by Returning Officer B Chennaiah on Friday. The last date for submitting nominations is October 16. Scrutiny of nominations will be on October 17. Withdrawal of nominations will be on October 19. The election will be held on November 3.

Meanwhile, six independents Burra Ravitheja, Revu Chinna Dhanaraju, Srikanth Siliveru, Mother Naresh, Meesala Raja Sagar and Kota Shyam Kumar, filed nominations on the first day.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 9, 2020 11:46:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/notification-issued-for-dubbak-bypoll/article32816770.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY