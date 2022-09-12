Notification for 833 posts in engineering services released

ADVERTISEMENT

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of various posts in Engineering Services to fill up 833 vacancies and the details will be available on the TSPSC website from September 23.

A statement from the TSPSC said that applications will be available for qualified candidates on ‘https://www.tspsc.gov.in’ from September 28 to October 21 for the recruitment to the posts of Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer and Junior Technical Officer in various Engineering Services. Detailed notification will be available on Commission's Website from September 23.

Among the 833 posts, 62 are AE (Civil) in Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, 41 are AE in Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, 227 are AE in Irrigation and Command Area Development, 29 are Municipal Assistant Engineers, 13 are AE in Municipal Administration and 38 are AE posts in Transport, Roads and Building Department. There are a few posts in various other departments.

CDPO posts

Similarly, online applications for the post of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) in the Women Development and Child Welfare Department will be available from September 13 and they can be submitted till 5 p.m. on October 10. Details to be available on ‘http://www.tspsc.gov.in’.

Edit options open

The candidates who have applied for Food Safety Officer in the Institute of Preventive Medicine Public Health Laboratories & Food (Health) Administration can edit their applications to correct the wrongly entered data. The edit option will be considered strictly for one time only and the candidates should show utmost care while using the edit option as this data will be considered up to final selection. The edit facility will be available from September 13 to 16 till 5 p.m.