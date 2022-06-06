Notification for 1,326 posts in Health dept in a couple of days

Notification for 12,755 posts in phase wise manner in 2-3 weeks

Notification for 1,326 posts in Telangana Health department would be issued in a day or two, which will be followed by recruitment of staff nurses. This will be first official announcement for the 12,755 jobs in the Health department. The notification for the remaining jobs will be issued in phase wise manner in the coming two to three weeks.

Telangana Health Minister has issued the directions to this effect at a meeting held with senior officials on Monday. He directed officials to follow reservations for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Backward Classes (BC), and to work on notifications which does not invite any legal hassles. Of the 12,755, 10,028 posts will be filled through Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board.

The out-sourcing staff who have offered services during COVID pandemic would be allotted 20% weightage marks in the selection for the 1,326 jobs. The remaining 80% marks will be based on their score in MBBS course. The posts includes tutors, civil assistant surgeons.

The 1,326 posts are in Telangana Vaidya Vidya Parishad, Public Health, Director of Medical Education wings and Institute of Preventive Medicine.

Mr Harish Rao has directed officials to fill technical, lab assistants, junior assistant posts through Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), vacancies in Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) through NIMS Board, and the remaining posts and those in AYUSH wing through Medical Recruitment Board.

Assistant Professors, Civil Assistant Surgeon specialist, Tutors, Civil Assistant Surgeon, Staff Nurses, Multi Purpose Health Assistant posts would be filled through Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board.

Written test with multiple choice questions would be followed to recruit staff nurses. Of the total, 80% parts would be through the test, and 20% marks would be awarded to those who have worked during the pandemic.