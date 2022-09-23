Notification for 1,140 Assistant Professor posts in teaching hospitals in two days

PHCs to have 1,000 more doctors in 10 days, says Minister for Health

Minister for Health T. Harish Rao on Friday announced notification for recruitment to 1,140 posts of Assistant Professor in teaching hospitals in two days and appointment of 1,000 doctors in primary health centres across the State in 10 days.

He made the announcement at a training programme for health staff in hospital infection, prevention and control at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). He also said on the occasion that 140 more mid-wives would also be made available at government hospitals. The government would modernise mortuaries at a cost of ₹30 crore and procure 56 high end ultrasound scanning machines.

Asking the doctors to use for patients positive energy obtained from promotions speeded up due to establishment of new medical colleges, the Minister warned at the same time that any wrong doing on their part would invite strict action. Repairs to equipment were carried out on a mere phone call or e-mail in a new equipment management policy which was implemented at a cost of ₹20 crore. A large amount of money was kept at the disposal of hospital superintendents that can be used for purchase of equipment.

The government hospitals were equipped with skilled staff and equipment which were no inferior to corporate institutions. What was ultimately required was outstanding service for patients. The government wanted patients’ satisfaction. They should get medical services happily, he said.

On Friday’s training programme to fight hospital infections, he said the government had decided to conduct it once in two years. It will be implemented in a three-tier system starting with teaching hospitals now, then staff of Vaidya Vidhana Parishad hospitals and lastly PHCs.

The Minister later inaugurated a paediatric intensive care unit, surgery ICU and Medical ICU at Gandhi Hospital. He blamed the Central government for running the Bibinagar campus of All India Institute of Medical Sciences without operation theatres and professors. The hospital was established three years ago but lacked facilities, he said.

He also criticised the Centre for sanctioning 150 medical colleges in other parts of the country but not a single one for Telangana. He assured that a 200-bed maternal and child health ward would function in Gandhi Hospital in two months.