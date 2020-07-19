Notices to ryots to attend land award inquiry on same day

Jarupula Mangya is a resident of Gouravelli in Akkannapet mandal. He has 0.27 acres of land in survey number 452 of the village.

He was served an award inquiry notice by the land acquisition and revenue divisional officer (RDO) of Husnabad on July 16, stating that his land was required for Gouravelli reservoir.

It was mentioned in the notice that the primary notification was issued on May 27, 2017, in Eenadu newspaper, followed by a declaration on May 24, 2018, in Vaartha and Namaste Telangana newspapers for acquiring 167.3 acres. It was stated that as much as 323.39 acres were required from both Gouravelli and Janagama villages of Akkannapet mandal.

It was mentioned in the notice that objections could be submitted within 30 days and those interested and right-holders can present themselves before the RDO by 10 a.m. on July 16, 2020.

While Mangya is the landowner, Uske Tirupathi Reddy has been cultivating the land presently. The notice was served to one Srinivas Reddy, a close relative of Tiruapathi Reddy, at 12.35 p.m. on July 16, the day the inquiry was scheduled.

Same was the case with Maddela Chandraiah, owner of 10 guntas who received notices on July 15 to attend an award inquiry on the same day. Even on July 17, notices were issued to some farmers.

Agitated over this, some farmers presented a memorandum to the RDO questioning the rational behind issuing notices to attend an award inquiry on the same day. “As per the notices issued to us, three years were over after issuing the primary notification. Declaration was issued on May 2, 2018. The land acquisition process has to be completed by May 2, 2019, as per 3D of the 2013 Act. Extension of declaration was not mentioned in any of the notices issued to us. We feel that the declaration was null and void and the entire process has to restart again. Extend the copies of the redesign. Then only take steps to acquire land,” said farmers in the memorandum to the RDO on Friday.