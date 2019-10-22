Notices to be sent to 1,600 hospitals

Notices will be issued 1,600 hospitals in the city, said GHMC Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management director Vishwajit Kampati, adding that each hospital will be asked to submit a set of five documents, including a copy of fire NOC.

Inspection is the need of the hour since newborns rescued from the fire at Shine Children’s Hospital, L.B. Nagar, were admitted to a private hospital which also did not have safety precautions in place.

Mr Kampati said that though hospitals checks have been on their mind, they could not take it up as monsoon rain kept their staff occupied.

“Now we will start issuing notices to 1,600 hospitals over one week. If there are any deficiencies, the hospitals will be given some time to fix it. If they do not address it even after the deadline expires, the hospitals will be shut down,” he said.

Mr. Kampati added that a notice has been issued of management of Shine Children’s Hospital directing them to submit five documents including copies of fire NOC, sanitation plan and its proceedings, building occupancy certificate.

The management has been given three days to submit the documents, failing which action would be initiated according to rules under GHMC Act, 1955, read with AP Municipal Corporation Act 1994.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender has ordered a detailed inquiry into the fire accident. Additional director of Leprosy wing of the Health department was given the task of conducting the inquiry and submit the report within 24 hours.