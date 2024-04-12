ADVERTISEMENT

Notices served on three private hospitals for registering “alarmingly high” C-section deliveries

April 12, 2024 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Health Department officials have seized the labour rooms in three private hospitals - two in the temple town of Vemulwada and one in the district headquarters town Sircilla for allegedly registering alarmingly high (100%) of cesarean (C-section) deliveries in 2023-24.

The action was taken following the directions from Collector Anuraag Jayanti as part of efforts to prevent unwarranted C-section deliveries, sources in the Health department said.

Notices have been served on the managements of the three private hospitals – Amrutha Nursing Home and Vasudeva Hospital in Vemulawada and Sarayu hospital in Sircilla directing them not to perform deliveries until further orders from the Government, the District Medical and Health Officer Dr Suman Mohan Rao said in a statement.

