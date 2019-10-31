Notices served on private hospitals

The Mancherial district administration has served notices on three private hospitals in the district headquarter town where three members of Gudimalla family had been treated for suspected dengue, for not reporting the cases to government hospital, according to Collector Bharati Hollikeri.

“We are also getting a report related with treatment of Sona, who died on October 30 from the private hospital in Hyderabad,” she added as she talked about the incident of four deaths in the family in question due to suspected dengue within the last 15 days.

“The private hospitals are bound to inform the government about all cases where they suspect patients are down with notifiable diseases like dengue and TB and send the blood samples to us. Such an action would have enabled us to conduct ELISA tests on the patients which could have saved their lives,” said District Medical and Health Officer A. Bhishma.

The health official said a medical camp was conducted and blood samples of people in the colony were obtained for ELISA tests. The Ayush doctors also distributed medicines to prevent dengue infection, he added.

Ms. Hollikeri told The Hindu on Thursday that a total of 71 positive cases of dengue have been reported. Medicine for prevention was distributed in hostels and slums, she pointed out. Meanwhile, another death due to suspected dengue took place in Mancherial town. Rajasri of Kothapally village in Bheemaram mandal died at a private hospital while undergoing treatment.