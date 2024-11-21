Notices over voting rights for Teachers MLC constituency

Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Mahbubabad Deputy Superintendent of Police to permit the ‘dharna’ by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, in protest against Lagacharla incident, at Mahbubabad dharna chowk on November 25. Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy gave the direction on petition filed by BRS leaders challenging the decision of the police not not permit the demonstration program. The judge said that the dharna organisers should abide by the conditions imposed by the police.

SGT teachers

Telangana High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Central and the State governments along with the Election Commission of India in a PIL petition seeking a direction to provide voting rights to Secondary Grade Teachers working in schools of local bodies in the MLC (Teachers) constituency election.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao ordered for notices before admission of the plea. The petition was filed by B. Krishna Murthy, a SGT working in a school at Bandakadipally of Bommalaramaram in Yadadri Bhongir district. The petitioner challenged the State government’s decision not to provide voting rights to SGTs having Graduation Teaching certificates in MLC (Teachers) constituency election.