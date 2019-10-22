Notices over TSCPCR appointments

Justice T. Vinod Kumar of Telangana High Court on Monday passed a direction to issue notices to all the respondents in a writ petition challenging the appointment of chairperson and unofficial members of the Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. A writ petition was filed by two persons N. Nageswar Rao and D. Ramu seeking to declare as illegal the appointment of J. Srinivasa Rao as the chairman and six others as members of the Commission.

The petitioners alleged that the appointments were made in violation of the verdicts delivered earlier by the High Court and the selections were not based on merit. The judge posted the matter after four weeks for hearing.

Ravi Prakash’s petition

Justice T. Amarnath Goud of Telangana High Court on Monday posted a petition filed by former CEO of TV9 news channel seeking a direction to quash the First Information Report issued against him recently by the Crime Investigation Department.

Mr. Ravi Prakash was already in prison having been arrested and remanded in judicial custody in a criminal case registered by the Banjara Hills police.

While Mr. Ravi Prakash was in remand, another First Information Reportwas issued against him by the CID officials.

New court timing

The Telangana High Court on Monday announced the revised timings of the Court which would come into force from October 28.

As per the new timings, the High Court would work from 10.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. with the lunch break timing from 1.30 p.m. to 2.30 p.m.