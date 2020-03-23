Notices issued to Mamidyala residents during lockdown

Even while the entire State is focusing on facing the threat from COVID–19, the residents of Mamidyala in Mulugu mandal have been facing some other problem. They were served notices on Sunday night and asked to respond within seven days. However, the notices were dated March 7, 2020.

“Mamidyala village will get submerged in Kondapochamma Reservoir. The award notice was issued to provide rehabilitation and resettlement under Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act – 2013 (LA Act – 2013) for the oustees (Award notification was hereby attached)” read the notice issued to one Edla Narsamma, one of the oustees from the village.

It has further stated: “You will be provided a house in 75 yards at Tunkibollaram with all facilities. The beneficiaries are suggested to consult the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Gajwel, within seven days after receiving the notice to accept the benefits. The benefits will be deposited in the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Authority if you have not accepted the benefits treating it as you are not willing to take them under Section 77(2) of the Act.”

However, the oustees have objected to the timing of notices.

“The entire State is under lockdown due the to the threat of coronavirus and we were served notices on March 22, 2020. How can we respond when no one is allowed to move. It was not right on the part of government and officials,” T. Srinivas, one of the villagers told The Hindu.